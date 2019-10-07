NEX Exchange (NEXX) Broker Membership Suspension 07-Oct-2019 / 11:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Please be advised that the membership of Reyker Securities plc has been suspended with immediate effect. The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com [1] Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 22604 EQS News ID: 886211 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5aa394f4cf762092d153a116f4f380f8&application_id=886211&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2019 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)