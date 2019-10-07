The global quantum sensors market size is poised to grow by USD 246.51 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Read the 158-page research report with TOC on "Quantum Sensors Market Analysis Report by product (atomic clocks, PAR quantum sensors, gravity sensors, magnetic sensors, imaging sensors, and rotational sensors), application (military and defense, agriculture, oil and gas, automotive, healthcare, and construction), and geography (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC) 2019 2023"

Rising investments in quantum technology by market participants are expected to boost market growth. Also, the growing number of strategic partnerships in the market are anticipated to fuel the growth of the quantum sensors market.

The global quantum sensors market is still in the early stages of growth and is attracting significant investments from market participants due to anticipated growth. Market participants are investing in the development of new products to explore the potential applications of quantum sensing. Thus, the increasing investments in the market will drive the quantum sensor market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Quantum Sensors Companies:

ADVA Optical Networking SE

ADVA Optical Networking SE offers quantum sensors through its subsidiary Oscilloquartz SA (Oscilloquartz). The company's key offering include OSA 3230 Series, which is a cesium clock that offers precise timing for both next-generation networks and legacy infrastructures such as synchronous optical networking (SONET)/synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH).

AOSense Inc.

AOSense Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include atom sources, electronics, sensors, and laser systems. The company offers Gravimeter, which is an accelerometer that is used to measure local gravity or variations in the gravitational field of the Earth.

Apogee Instruments Inc.

Apogee Instruments Inc. offers quantum sensors and meters that are used for PAR measurement, specifically in research and agricultural projects. The company's key product offerings include Full-spectrum quantum sensor, which provides an accurate measurement of PAR from all light sources that are used to grow plants and corals.

GWR Instruments Inc.

GWR Instruments Inc. offers iGrav, a portable superconducting gravity meter specifically designed for geophysical applications that require much higher stability and precision than those provided by mechanical spring-type gravity meters.

Kipp Zonen BV

Kipp Zonen BV owns and operates businesses under various segments such as solar instruments, atmospheric science instruments, DustIQ soiling monitoring system, and RT1 smart rooftop monitoring system. The company's key offerings include PQS1 PAR, a quantum sensor that offers the measurement of PAR with easy indoor and outdoor installation, ideally suited for studies of crop growth in greenhouses.

Technavio has segmented the quantum sensors marketbased on the product and region.

Quantum Sensors Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Atomic clocks

Par quantum sensors

Gravity sensors

Magnetic sensors

Quantum sensors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

EMEA

The America

APAC

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

