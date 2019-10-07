Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 04-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 343.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 350.77p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 336.83p INCLUDING current year revenue 344.05p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16