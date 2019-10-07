

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output rose for the second month in a row in August, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Manufacturing output rose 1.3 percent month-on-month in August, following a 1.2 percent increase in July, In June, production had decreased 9.8 percent.



On an annual basis, manufacturing output fell 7.2 percent in August, following a 1.5 percent decline in the preceding month.



Overall industrial production advanced 1.1 percent on month but fell 6.3 percent annually in August.



Data also showed that the manufacturing turnover decreased 2.7 percent from the previous month in August and plunged 12 percent from a year ago.



