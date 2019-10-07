Reality Gaming Group Set to Expand by Selling Tokenised Equity

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Gaming Group, publisher of the world's first mobile augmented reality ('AR') combat game Reality Clash, is embarking on its second funding round. Both private and retail investors will be able to purchase tokenised equity for its planned rapid expansion in 2020.

Reality Gaming Group will use the funds to accelerate the development of its flagship mobile game Reality Clash, an action-packed multiplayer shooter that combines a mobile AR platform and in-game digital asset trading marketplace using blockchain technology.

Tony Pearce, Co-Founder of Reality Gaming Group, said: "Reality Clash has proven to be a hit game with real resonance - think Pokemon Go meets Call Of Duty, with tradable player-owned assets. We're tremendously excited to be embarking on the next phase of Reality Gaming Group's growth. As one of the first games companies to have raised capital via a utility token sale in 2017 and, successfully delivered on a blockchain based game, it's great to offer investors a chance to share in our success by owning a piece of Reality Gaming Group's shares."

In addition to supporting the development of Reality Clash, the funds raised will also be used to build new games based on the same AR and blockchain platforms, creating an ecosystem that the tokenised in-game assets can be used in.

Reality Gaming Group has also announced its intention to license its twin technology platforms for use by third party developers, so they can create their own virtual worlds and blockchain-based decentralised in-game economies:-

The DAT Platform (Digital Asset Trading) Platform: An open-source blockchain toolkit that enables developers and game companies to create 'tokenised assets', or truly-owned in-game items such as skins, weapons, apparel and more for third party games. These items can be used across multiple games, they can be sold to friends or traded on peer-to-peer marketplaces.

The Reality Platform: Will enable licensees to accelerate development of Augmented Reality & geo-location-enabled games for iOS and Android mobile devices. The platform also includes a pioneering Ad serving tool, allowing brands to target ads based on player locations on the map.

Ransu Solavarra, CEO of TokenMarket, added: "Since their initial funding round in 2017, Reality Clash app has seen phenomenal growth with 40,000 active users having played the game to date.

They [Reality Gaming Group] encompass all the attributes we want to showcase to our investors. They are an innovative, unique, future-tech company that brings forth a revitalisation of gaming culture. We are delighted to be supporting the next stage of development by offering Reality Gaming Group's tokenised equity to our community of investors."

Reality Gaming Group recently joined the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA), with board members including Ubisoft, Enjin, Ultra, Consensys, Alto.io, EverdreamSoft, Gimbl and B2Expand.

View Reality Gaming Groups listing page here: https://tokenmarket.net/security-token/reality-gaming-group/

More information about the Reality Clash game can be found here: https://realityclash.com

About Reality Gaming Group

The Reality Gaming Group is the developer and publisher of mobile AR combat game Reality Clash, which was released in early-2019 and utilises exciting blockchain technology. It is also the creator of a ground-breaking AR geo-location platform for mobile, which can be deployed across a huge range of content types. The Reality Gaming Group development team has more than 20 years' experience across Mobile, PC, Console, AR and VR games platforms.

For more information, visit: http://realitygaminggroup.com/

About TokenMarket

TokenMarket is a global investment platform that utilises its blockchain-based technology to enable rapid growth companies to raise capital faster.

The platform has assisted over 30 of the most innovative blockchain companies raise over £240 million in total, issuing digital tokens to over 250,000 investors.

TokenMarket has achieved this by providing global, everyday investors access to early-stage opportunities alongside VCs and Angel investors. Further powering the platform are the upcoming securities exchanges in Malta and Dubai, encouraging faster liquidity in the market for security token offerings.

For more information visit www.tokenmarket.net.

