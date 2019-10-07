

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harbor Freight Tools is recalling around 1.1 million Gordon brand folding knives citing laceration hazard.



The U.S. Consumer Producer Safety Commission stated on its website that the locking mechanism of the pocketknives can fail to engage on extension of the blade.



Harbor Freight Tools recalled the knives after receiving seven reports of the knife failing to lock. This has resulted in six reports of laceration injuries, of which four required medical attention.



The recall involves knives in stainless steel with black metal on the handle and five cutouts on each side of the handle. The knife, which measures about 3-inches, also has a silver-colored metal belt clip attached to the back of the handle. On the knife's blade, 'China' is printed on one side and 'Stainless Steel' on the other side.



The knives were made in China and sold by Harbor Freight Tools through its more than 1,000 stores and online from July 2008 through July 2019 for about $5.



The California-based company asked the consumers to return them for a full refund in the form of a $5 store gift card plus sales tax.



Among recent product recalls, Lifetime Brands in July had recalled about 150,000 Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White Can Mugs, noting that they can crack or break when used with or exposed to hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards.



Whirlpool in August recalled about 26,300 Glass Cooktops with touch controls due to burn and fire hazards.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX