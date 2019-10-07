Applied BioSciences Corp.: Applied BioSciences Appoints Michael Beaubaire, M.D. to its Board of Directors

Established life sciences executive with extensive equity capital markets, operational, scientific and business acumen

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Applied BioSciences Corp. (OTCQB:APPB) ("Applied" or the "Company"), is a company focused on the development of science-driven biopharmaceuticals and the production of high-quality health & wellness products that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced the appointment of Michael Beaubaire, M.D., to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Michael Beaubaire is a healthcare and finance leader with extensive experience in early stage drug development. He has an established career marked by the ability to evaluate technology transfer to serve as a foundation for investing, operating and strategic development work. Additionally, Dr. Beaubaire has served in a number of significant roles for emerging life science and device companies, healthcare service organizations, and interested institutional healthcare investors with experience in international transactions and global development platforms.

"Over the course of his career Dr. Beaubaire has been a key player in assessing clinical and scientific opportunities in micro-cap and private life science organizations as well as holding significant advisory roles. We are pleased to welcome him to our Board of Directors and believe that his knowledge and expertise will be vital as we continue to advance our corporate and clinical strategies," commented Dr. Raymond Urbanski, Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Beaubaire currently serves as the Principal of a life science and healthcare advisory group providing investing and portfolio management, business development execution, strategic consulting and capital raising services to established equity funds, consulting organizations and start-up companies. He most recently served as CEO and Director of Immunomodulation, an emerging biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough therapies to modulate immune responses in multiple high value oncology and serious infectious disease indications. Prior to that, he served as the Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board and Investment Team of Lincoln Park Capital LLC, a fundamental equity investor in life sciences, where he is responsible for assessing clinical and scientific opportunities in micro-cap and private life science organizations, as well as evaluating reviewing and overseeing investment opportunities. Other roles include advising emerging life science and device companies, healthcare service organizations, and interested institutional healthcare investors through his own advisory firm and affiliating with leading investment banks and strategic management consulting firms.

Dr. Beaubaire added, "This is an integral time for Applied as the team is diligently working to establish a clear corporate and clinical development pathway and successfully pivot towards the cannabinoid biopharmaceuticals space. I believe the Company holds tremendous opportunity in this rapidly growing market. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and working alongside the team to access its full potential."

Dr. Beaubaire earned his BS with Honors in Finance from the Wharton School, and his BA with Honors in Biological Basis of Behavior from the College of Arts & Sciences, both at the University of Pennsylvania. He received his Medical Doctorate degree from Northwestern University Medical School, and trained as an Internal Medicine resident at Evanston Northwestern Healthcare where he served as an educator to medical interns and students under his tutelage.

About Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences is a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, science-driven, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics / biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. We also deliver high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and wellbeing as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers. For more information, visit the Company's website.

