German energy Intellitech company, Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management (Kaiserwetter), announced today that it has added an advanced renewable energy benchmarking feature to the company's IoT platform ARISTOTELES. Developed in partnership with SAP, ARISTOTELES turns complex and unstructured technical, financial and meteorological data into actionable, real-time intelligence for investors and financial institutions to minimize investment risks and maximize monetary returns.

Kaiserwetter has consolidated performance, reliability and meteorological data from operational wind farms and solar parks worldwide into a single global benchmarking database on the ARISTOTELES platform. The new benchmarking feature provides customers with analyses on which wind turbine generator (WTG) type (unit type) or solar panel has the best and worst performance in a particular location; what the average windspeed or irradiation on each location is; which assets produce better or worse for the budget; and what the average production for a specific type of WTG and solar panel at a particular location is. Further, customers can have their entire portfolios benchmarked, which they can then use to compare against their peers who have also opted in to having their data used anonymously.

"ARISTOTELES's benchmarking feature helps create a new industry standard and greatly enhances our ability to provide actionable data intelligence to our customers," said Hanno Schoklitsch, CEO of Kaiserwetter. "The new feature enables our customers to determine which type of wind turbine or solar panel should be installed in a particular location; define realistic performance targets; identify asset underperformance; evaluate operating and investment strategies; and understand the likelihood of different performance or reliability scenarios."

ARISTOTELES aggregates the data anonymously to maintain confidentiality, and customers can upload their data to the database. The development of the database is focused on data from onshore wind farms and solar parks, but will be extended to more types of renewables projects such as biogas, biomass, hydro and geothermal plants.

For more information about ARISTOTELES and its new benchmarking feature, visit www.kaiserwetter.energy.

About Kaiserwetter

Kaiserwetter is the market's first energy IntelliTech company, providing Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS) to catalyze investments into renewable energy. The company's digital intelligence product suite includes its award-winning, cloud-based IoT platform ARISTOTELES, which uses smart data analytics, predictive analytics, and machine learning to minimize investment risks, maximize returns and create financial transparency. Also, IRIS, the company's web-based Analytics Machine, providing detailed due diligence analysis for wind energy M&A transactions and quick insights into the current state of existing wind assets. And ZULU, the world's first online service configurator, enabling customers to modularly configure services related to the technical and commercial management of renewable energy assets, creating transparency and minimizing operational expenditures.

Kaiserwetter offers its specialized digital services to all stakeholders as part of an investment process and throughout the entire investment cycle on a worldwide basis. Clients include investment funds, private equity investors, infrastructure funds, financing institutions, insurance companies, supranational organizations, rating agencies and energy companies. The company, which was founded in 2012, is headquartered in Hamburg with offices in Madrid and New York and is in the process of expanding into China and India.

For further information about Kaiserwetter, visit www.kaiserwetter.energy

