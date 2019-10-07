Increases customer and employee engagement by seamlessly turning ideas into improvements through community ideation

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management today announced it has acquired Crowdicity, the idea and innovation management platform that drives continuous innovation at scale.

By crowdsourcing and propelling the best employee and customer ideas, Crowdicity helps companies use real-time ideation and collaboration to surface, develop and evaluate potential improvements to customer and employee experiences. This co-creation process, fueled by insights generated from the massive signal field in Medallia Experience Cloud, will supercharge innovation and reduce time-to-market resulting in improved business outcomes.

"Innovation and inspiration is found in two places anywhere and everywhere. It was Rob Wilmots' understanding of this fact that created Crowdicity to uniquely help companies transform better and faster. The solution powers unprecedented levels of customer and employee engagement as they see their ideas turned into action," said Leslie Stretch, President and CEO of Medallia.

The platform is easy to use and promotes broad engagement with built-in gamification, rewards and a virtual community layer. Crowdicity customers also love the flexibility to customize the design to reflect their brand and their culture.

CEO of Crowdicity, Rob Wilmot, said: "This is an exciting milestone in the Crowdicity journey. Our mission to help organisations innovate by tapping into the ideas and knowledge of their people will take a huge step forward. By joining with Medallia we will have the opportunity to align and achieve our collective goals faster and more effectively around the globe. We are delighted to be part of the Medallia Family!"

Medallia will be showcasing the Crowdicity capability at its up-coming City Tour in Dallas, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington D.C.

