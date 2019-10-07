Anzeige
FLSmidth Capital Markets Day to be held on November 6, 2019

PRESS RELEASE, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

Driving sustainable productivity

FLSmidth will host a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors, analysts and other professional stakeholders in the financial market. The event will take place on 6 November 2019, 11:00-16:00 CET near FLSmidth's headquarters in Valby, Copenhagen.

Link to registration: https://www.flsmidth.com/en-gb/capital-market-day

Contacts

Investors Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, tel +45 36 18 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com


Media Relations
Fleming Voetmann, tel +45 53 81 51 28, fleming.voetmann@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,400 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2018, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 18,8 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • Invitation FLSmidth CMD 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/080ecdab-d01b-43d7-a78f-ea6b6371b403)

