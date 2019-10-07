

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone house prices increased at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter, data from Eurostat showed Monday.



House prices logged an annual growth of 4.2 percent after posting 4.1 percent rise in the first quarter.



On a quarterly basis, house prices rose 1.7 percent in the second quarter, much faster than the 0.3 percent rise in the first quarter.



In the EU28, house prices gained 1.6 percent on quarter, taking the annual growth to 4.2 percent in the second quarter.



Among member states, the highest annual increase of 14 percent was recorded in Hungary, followed by Luxembourg and Croatia, data showed.



