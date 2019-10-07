

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S.-China trade discussions will be held in Washington D.C. this week. The markets might be reacting to the outcome of the discussions. TD Ameritrade's IMX Index is the major focus on Monday.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher. Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open negative.



As of 755 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 59.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 7.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 21.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished higher on Friday. The Dow soared 372.68 points or 1.4 percent to 26,573.72, the Nasdaq surged up 110.21 points or 1.4 percent to 7,982.47 and the S&P 500 spiked 41.38 points or 1.4 percent to 2,952.01.



On the economic front, TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index or IMX for September will be published at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the level was at 4.62.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in a fireside chat talking about Minneapolis Fed work in Indian Country, in Prior Lake, Minnesota 10.20 am ET.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will give brief remarks before the premiere screening of KUED film 'Marriner Eccles: Father of the Modern Federal Reserve' in Salt Lake City, Utah at 1.00 pm ET.



The Consumer Credit for August will be published at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $18.2 billion, while it was $23.3 billion in the prior month.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for public holidays.



Japanese shares started the week lower. The Nikkei average slid 34.95 points, or 0.16 percent, to 21,375.25 in low volumes while the broader Topix index closed little changed at 1,572.75.



Australian markets finished notably higher with almost all sectors closing in green. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 46.50 points, or 0.71 percent, to 6,563.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 49.80 points, or 0.75 percent, at 6,686.70.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 11.51 points or 0.09 percent. The German DAX is gaining 30.51 points or 0.25 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 19.20 points or 0.27 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 57.94 points or 0.59 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.27 percent.



