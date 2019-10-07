Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 07.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9M ISIN: US3714853013 Ticker-Symbol: GB8A 
Stuttgart
07.10.19
15:31 Uhr
1,780 Euro
-0,280
-13,59 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY
GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION1,780-13,59 %