Visiongain Publishes Global Industrial Control Transformer Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), by Power Rating (25-500 VA, 500-1,000 VA, 1000-1500 VA and >1500 VA), End Use (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Metal and Mining), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Industrial control transformer is an isolation transformer that provides superior voltage regulation.

• Control transformers are usually used in an electronic circuit that requires constant voltage or constant current with a low power rating.

Market Overview and Trends

• Industrial control transformers are generally customized that may vary in the features according to the demand of the end-user.

• The use of industrial control transformers becomes essential for the reliable and safe operation of the control devices.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Need to reduce equipment failure caused by frequent voltage variations.

• Flourishing power sector.

• Increased usage of industrial control transformers across major industries owing to increased safety concerns.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Dormant growth of the oil & gas industry.

• Slowdown in the mining industry across Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Phase

• Single Phase market, 2019-2029

• Three Phase market, 2019-2029

Power Rating

• 25-500 VA Market, 2019-2029

• 500-1,000 VA Market, 2019-2029

• 1000-1500 VA Market, 2019-2029

• >1500 VA Market, 2019-2029

End use

• Power Generation

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Metal and Mining

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America, Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global gas turbine Power Ratings market.

• There have been a considerable number of product launches and product developments, recently in the global Industrial Control Transformer industry.

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB

ACME ELECTRIC

Chint Group

Dongan Electric Manufacturing Company

Eaton

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson.

Foster Transformer Company

G S A Industries

General Electric Company

Hammond Power Solutions Inc.

HICO

Hubbell

MCI Transformers

Procon Control

Rockwell

Schneider

Siemens

SNC Manufacturing Co., Ltd

