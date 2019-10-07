The global mobile phone accessories market size is poised to grow by USD 22.21 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analysis Report by product (protective cases, screen protectors, headphones and earphones, wired chargers, power banks, portable speakers, SD cards, wireless chargers, batteries, and other products) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growing preference for wireless phone accessories. Also, the increasing focus on improving telecommunication network infrastructure is anticipated to boost the growth of the mobile phone accessories market.

The adoption of wireless accessories offers customers the convenience of portability. Increasing customer preference for digital content such as gaming applications, social networking, music, and movies, while they are on the move, has augmented the demand for wireless accessories. Therefore, the increasing demand for wireless accessories such as chargers, headphones, earphones, speakers, and power banks, will boost the market growth.

Major Five Mobile Phone Accessories Companies:

Anker Innovations Limited

Anker Innovations manufactures electronic products such as car chargers, mobile chargers, wireless chargers, headphones, speakers, projectors, and other products. The company's key offerings for the mobile phone accessories market include PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger Stand and PowerPort Wireless 10.

Belkin International, Inc.

Belkin International, Inc. manufactures computer connectivity solutions and accessories. The company offers adapters, covers, bags, hubs, and docks, cases, routers, cables, stands, and chargers. The company's principal products for the mobile phone accessories market include ScreenForce, tempered glass for screen protection for iPhone Xs/X; and BOOST UP, a series of wireless charging pads.

Incipio, LLC

Incipio, LLC, is one of the leading manufacturers of mobile device accessories and solutions. The company offers smartphone and battery cases, battery packs, chargers, keyboards, and audio products. The company also provides a wide range of protective cases for iPhone and Samsung mobiles.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. is one of the largest global companies with business operations under various industries, which include consumer electronics, device solutions, information technology, and mobile communications. The company's key product offerings for the mobile phone accessories market include EP-PG950BBEG, a wireless charger stand with USB Type-C; and EO-BG950CWEG, the U Flex headphones that have a necklace design with two-way speakers.

Sony Corporation

Under its mobile accessories category, Sony's offerings include SCSG50, a stylish stand cover for Xperia XZ1 with dimensions of 77.2 x 149.2 x 12.9 mm; and SBH24, a stereo Bluetooth headset enabled with voice assistant function which weighs only 15 g.

Mobile Phone Accessories Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Protective cases

Screen protectors

Headphones and earphones

Wired chargers

Power banks

Portable speakers

SD cards

Wireless chargers

Batteries

Other products

Mobile Phone Accessories Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

North America

South America





