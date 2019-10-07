Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2019

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 
07.10.19
15:31 Uhr
35,780 Euro
+0,050
+0,14 %
07.10.2019 | 15:16
Carnival PLC - Carnival Plc - Voting Rights and Capital

PR Newswire

London, October 3

CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 30 September 2019 Carnival plc had 217,345,643 issued ordinary shares of US$1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 32,157,472 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 185,188,171 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, the 24,901,144 ordinary shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and 765,492 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 159,521,535. The above figure of 159,521,535 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

7 October 2019


