Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2019) - IntelliCentrics, creator of the SEC3URE Passport which is a digital credential file used to privilege healthcare industry representatives so they can be trusted, has once again received CVO certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality.







"We monitor the compliance status of SEC3URE Passport holders in real time so that they are verified and can be trusted to visit any locations of care," said Mike Sheehan, CEO of IntelliCentrics. "This certification validates IntelliCentrics' commitment to the rigor and accuracy of our credentialing processes, our superior approach to compliance, and continued focus on quality improvement."

Certification includes rigorous on-site evaluations conducted by a team of healthcare professionals and certified credentialing specialists. A national oversight committee of physicians analyzes the team's finding and determines certification based on the CVO's compliance with the NCQA Standards. "Achieving CVO certification from NCQA demonstrates that IntelliCentrics has the systems, process and personnel in place to thoroughly and accurately verify providers' credentials and help health plan clients meet their accreditation goals," stated Margaret E. O'Kane, President, NCQA.

The cloud-based SEC3URE platform enables two-way trust across the entire continuum of care, including providers, vendors, patients and locations, to drive the highest quality of care. Certification is awarded to participating organizations on the basis of individual credential elements. IntelliCentrics' CVO is fully Certified by NCQA for 10 out of 10 verification services in the NCQA Standards.

These services include:

Application Content

Application Process

DEA/CDS Certification

Education

License to Practice

Malpractice History

Medical Board Sanctions

Medicare/Medicaid Sanctions

Ongoing Monitoring Sanctions

Work History

About IntelliCentrics

With a mission to use trust to make high-quality healthcare as accessible as a good cup of coffee, IntelliCentrics created the SEC3URE Ethos. Built on three core principles - transparency, neutrality and independence, the SEC3URE Ethos is relied on by more than 11,000 locations worldwide to ensure two-way trust between patients, doctors, vendor representatives and healthcare companies. To learn more about the world's largest trusted healthcare technology platform, visit www.intellicentrics.com. IntelliCentrics is publicly traded on the Stock Exchange of Honk Kong Limited ("SEHK") under the stock code 6819.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices.

