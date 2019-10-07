Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2019) - IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE: IC) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, prior to its change of business. The company is a Canada-based merchant bank engaged in the business of pursuing value-based investment opportunities in accordance with its internal investment policies.

The company's focus is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of undervalued companies, assets, or equity investment vehicles in the subscription research, recurring revenue, mineral exploration and asset management sectors of the North American market.

Its two initial investments consist of 100% of Murenbeeld & Co (www.murenbeeld.com) and debentures issued by Stone Investment. Murenbeeld is a unique subscription based gold research company which creates and publishes proprietary gold indexes with its flagship publication, the internationally read Gold Monitor, having been published on a weekly basis for nearly 40 years. The company also publishes the Economic Monitor, which provides a deep dive into the current state of the Canadian and US economies, and the Equity & Bond Observer, which focuses on equity market valuations. In addition to the various reports, the company produces 'research projects for hire' and 'white-label' publications.

The company's second initial investment consists of $2,097,000 debentures issued by Stone Investment. Stone Investment (www.stoneco.com), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Stone Asset Management Limited provides wealth management services primarily through the management and distribution of mutual funds known as "Stone Mutual Funds".

In addition to these primary assets, the IC Capitalight also holds two legacy assets in Northern Quebec from its former business as a mineral exploration issuer. The company intends to hold its interest in both these properties for the time being, while performing minor mineral exploration work to update the exploration data and then seek opportunities to sell, option or joint venture the properties.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.capitalight.co, contact Brian Bosse, CEO, at 866-653-9223 or email brianb@capitalight.co.

