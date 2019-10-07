

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluidfreeride LLC recalled 1,866 units of Mercane WideWheel Electric Kick Scooters over concerns of fall and injury hazards, including 66 sold in Canada. The brake caliper of these recalled scooters can fail, causing the rider to lose control and suffer serious bodily harm, a statement published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves Mercane WideWheel electric kick scooters, which are foldable and come in gray aluminum alloy with four-inch-wide wheels. It runs on a single 500W motor with an 8.8Ah battery or dual 500W motors with a 13.2Ah battery.



The company said it has already received 15 reports of brake failure and four reports of injuries including two bloody knees, lower back bruises and a sprained ankle.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled electric kick scooters and contact fluidfreeride for a free repair.



The electric kick scooters subject to recall were made in China and imported by Miami, Florida-based Leitmotif Services, d/b/a fluidfreeride. They were sold online at fluidfreeride.com, Amazon.com and ebay.com from October 2018 through September 2019 for between $1,000 and $1,200.



