SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top five challenges in the retail supply chain

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005526/en/

Companies in the retail industry have to constantly innovate to serve the changing needs of customers, shift retail formats, and focus on both price and quality. They need to monitor chains to ensure low cycle time and on-time delivery to compete with e-commerce giants. However, this puts immense pressure on the retail supply chain and compels retailers to continually look for ways to optimize their supply chain and improve the value proposition.

Wondering how you can optimize the supply chain while addressing market complexities in the retail category? Request a free proposal to access our customized solution portfolio for free.

At SpendEdge, we understand that the value proposition provided by big e-commerce companies on all three fronts of price, quality, and service has disincentivized people to shop on the store and complicated the retail supply chain. Therefore, we have highlighted the key challenges in the retail supply chain.

Challenges in the Retail Supply Chain

Tight profit margin

Companies in the retail face constant pressure to deliver a razor-thin profit margin. Majority of consumers are highly price-sensitive, thereby making it impossible for retailers to sell for a higher price. Moreover, online shopping channels provide consumers a tool to compare prices across various retailers. The increasing cost of raw materials, overheads, and operations further added to the woes of retailers.

Want to know how you can improve profit margins and stay ahead of the curve? Reach out to our experts for industry-specific insights.

Meeting customer expectations

Availability of goods through multiple channels has provided consumers the opportunity to seek more options while making purchases. They look for the best quality at the lowest price possible. This increases pressure on the retail supply chain to keep up with changing consumers' demands and serve them across multiple channels.

Improving the efficiency of the retail supply chain is crucial for companies to meet consumers' demands. Request a free demo to access our web-based procurement platform and obtain category supply market insights.

Operational inefficiency

Improving operational efficiency is a major challenge for retailers. Traditional spreadsheets fail to keep pace with the operations function and lead to multiple errors, impacting operational efficiency. Opting for the latest ERP systems can help companies to improve supply chain visibility across key business departments.

Still wondering how you can gain real-time insights into factors that impact the retail supply chain? Not anymore! Request for more information from our experts now!

Related Articles:

Category Management Best Practices You Will Need in 2019

Competitive Pricing Study for a Retail Sector Client Helps Assess Factors Influencing the Pricing Landscape

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We're happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005526/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us