BOURBON: Press release - Update on the search operations of the Bourbon Rhode crew

Marseilles, October 7, 2019

Update on the search operations of the Bourbon Rhode crew

The three survivors of Bourbon Rhode's crew arrived yesterday in Fort de France on board the French Navy frigate "Ventôse". They were welcomed by civil and military authorities, and by BOURBON representatives. The three seafarers, in good health, have been taken care of by the health structures and have already been reunited with their families.

The bodies of the seafarers who died during the sinking, were taken care of by the funeral services and will be repatriated to their families.

BOURBON reminds that an exceptionally extensive search operation, with maritime and air resources, has been implemented since September 26 by the CROSS Antilles-Guyane, responsible for managing and coordinating search and rescue operations on behalf of the French maritime authorities. To date, the search operations decided by the CROSS continues: the Alp Striker vessel - a 90 m AHTS capable of operating over very long distances - is still surveying the area to find the missing seafarers and all merchant vessels operating in this area are mobilized to set up an appropriate watch.

BOURBON teams are providing daily support to the families of the crewmembers. Crisis cells are pursuing their action and working very closely with the various stakeholders to understand the facts and circumstances of this tragedy.

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,200 skilled employees. Through its 31 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

CONTACTS





BOURBON Media relations agency

Publicis Consultants Investor Relations, analysts, shareholders Vilizara Lazarova +33 140 138 607

investor-relations@bourbon-online.com (mailto:investor-relations@bourbon-online.com)

+33 144 824 634

vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr Corporate Communication Christelle Loisel +33 491 136 732

christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com (mailto:christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com)



Attachment