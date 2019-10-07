Uzbek utility Uzbekenergo had received 23 offers for the 100 MW tendered solar plant. Two more solar tenders, with capacities of 400 MW and 500 MW, respectively, will be launched in the near future.Uzbekenergo JSC, Uzbekistan's state-owned energy company, has chosen the bid of UAE-based developer Masdar as the winner among the 23 it received for the the country's first large-scale PV tender, which launched in February. According to the International Financial Corp. (IFC), which is advising the Uzbek government on the tender process, Masdar submitted a bid of $0.027/kWh for the 100 MW solar power ...

