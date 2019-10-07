Today, Project Management Institute recognized the winners of the 2019 PMI Project Excellence Award. The winners were announced on Saturday, October 5 during a gala at the 2019 PMI Global Conference North America in Philadelphia, PA, USA.

The PMI Awards Gala and dinner is an annual celebration of project, program, and portfolio management and the industry stars who are not only changing the profession and their organizations, but enabling the evolution of their communities and the business landscape. PMI and the PMI Educational Foundation will honor those who represent the best of the best from across the world of project management.

Since 1974, the prestigious PMI Professional Awards have honored organizations and individuals whose passion, talent, and expertise have made the greatest contributions to the project management profession or to PMI.

PMI Project Excellence Award recognizes complex projects that best deliver superior performance of project management practices, superior organizational results, and positive impacts on society with a project budget less than US$100 million.

Asia Pacific Region: Resolving Disputes Digitally (ODR Pilot Program), The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (Melbourne, Victoria, Australia)

The Resolving Disputes Digitally project aimed to improve access to justice for Victorians with a small civil claim, focusing on supporting the most disadvantaged and vulnerable citizens in the community. By introducing an innovative hybrid management approach utilizing agile at scale, waterfall practices, human centered design, and lean six sigma, the project was able to keep diverse stakeholders involved and informed. The project demonstrated how effective project management practices can make a tangible difference to citizens by providing modern, digested, online digital resolution (ODR) services to address the needs of the community, and particularly remote communities. This project set the model for ODR design and delivery in the state of Victoria with lessons being leveraged in Australia and globally, to significantly expand access to justice for all people.

Europe, Middle East, Africa Region: The Launch of the NEW Distribution Center for NEUCA in Torún, NEUCA Group (Torún, Poland)

The most important part of this project was the coordination of many parallel tasks. The challenge was to combine construction, logistic and regulatory processes and obtain the necessary approvals. It requires the personal involvement of a person who does this and binds these processes. This is also a challenge for the project manager, who has to learn during the project many different very specialized fields from knowledge related to environmental protection to pharmaceutical law related to the marketing of medicinal products.

North America Region: Remote-Handled Low-Level Waste Disposal Project, Idaho National Laboratory (Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA)

Completion of the $77.6 million Remote-Handled Low-Level Waste (RHLLW) Disposal Project represents the successful accomplishment of a decade long effort to provide permanent, environmentally responsible RHLLW disposal capability at the Idaho National Laboratory site. The completed facility is essential to the continuing mission activities of the DOE Office of Nuclear Energy and DOE-Naval Reactors, underpinning development of carbon-free nuclear technologies and national defense. Without continued RHLLW disposal capability, critical mission activities would be significantly hindered.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their profession. Through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research, we work to prepare more than three million professionals around the world for The Project Economy: the coming economy in which work, and individuals, are organized around projects. Celebrating our 50th anniversary in 2019, we work in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the project management profession through globally-recognized standards, certifications, communities, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com creates online global communities that deliver more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives. Visit us at www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute.

