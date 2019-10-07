J.D. Frost: Accounting Firm Targets Businesses and Entrepreneurs as Clients

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / In 2012, J.D. Frost started his own accounting firm after working as a CPA for another accounting firm for several years. With a Master of Business Administration degree under his belt, becoming an entrepreneur was not a big stretch for him. He already understood the legalities of establishing a new business and what it takes to make it a success, especially in the field of accounting.

His accounting firm, J.D. Frost & Company offers something unique to its business clients. Frost's experience in entrepreneurship qualifies him to give advice on how to make the right financial decisions that will grow any business. Most of his competitors in the accounting industry do not have a background in business. They simply have an accounting degree. This gives Frost a leg up in giving sound business advice to his clients.

Seeing how Frost has a master's degree in business, it is easy for him to capture the trust and loyalty of several reputable business clients. His firm does a lot more than just enter numbers and figures on a spreadsheet for their clients. They also serve in the capacity of financial advisors too. If a client needs advice on investing and growth for their company, they will turn to Frost and his team of expert accountants.

J.D. Frost & Company specifically targets business owners and entrepreneurs because they're the most in need of accounting services by professionals with an education in business. They don't need to hire a separate financial advisor and accountant from two different firms. J.D. Frost & Company offers both services to every one of their clients making them a one stop connection.

How many accounting firms provide an actual educational experience to their clients? What makes the team at J.D. Frost & Company so unique is the fact that they aren't merely calculating numbers and generating financial reports. The accounting team sits down with clients and develops tax strategies and financial plans that will move their businesses forward into a place of growth and profitability.

Part of the reason why so many businesses lose money is that they don't have a tax plan. Business owners will use a generic tax software platform on the internet without really knowing what they're doing. You can't always maximize your tax savings by using software to prepare your taxes. It requires tax experts who understand all the possible deductions and exemptions that business owners can claim.

That is why J.D. Frost & Company puts a great deal of emphasis on tax planning. Every accountant who works for the firm is a proven expert in the field of tax preparation and guidance. Some of their most satisfied clients have saved several thousands of dollars by listening to their tax advice. The savings certainly offsets the cost of the accounting services. For this reason, every client that hires J.D. Frost & Company wins! They pride themselves on being the only entrepreneur CPAs in the industry. Please email Jfrost@frostcpas.com to reach J.D.

