Ximen Mining Corp.: Metallurgical Testing to be Initiated for Kenville Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.V:XIM) (FRA:1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") wishes to announce that it is initiating work with Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. to do metallugical test work on material from the Kenville Gold Mine project in Nelson, BC.

In the coming year, the Kenville Gold mine is expected to produce gold bearing material from planned mine development and bulk sampling. Ximen is therefore working with Golden Dawn Minerals now to collect a sample for metallurgical testing to evaluate the possibility of custom milling at Golden Dawn's mill facility at Greenwood, BC.

A representative sample of gold mineralization from the Kenville mine will be collected from historic drill core and submitted for metallurgical characterization. The test work will investigate the mineralogy and chemistry of the mined material and process tailings, investigate gold recovery using gravity concentration and bulk sulphide floatation, and characterize the acid generating potential of the tailings product. (The tailings from Kenville material is anticipated at this stage to be non-acid generating and benign based on historical information.) The results will be used to determine if Kenville run-of-mine material can be custom milled at the Greenwood process plant.

Presumably, the gold in the Kenville material could be recovered using the gravity and floatation process in the Greenwood mill. Free-milling gold would be recovered in the existing centrifugal concentrator, and a gold-pyrite concentrate would be produced by bulk floatation concentration. At this stage it looks like major modifications to the existing treatment facility will not be required.

Once the metallurgical test work is complete, the Greenwood mill will need to be permitted for custom milling. The next step would be refurbishment of the mill prior to starting operations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

Investor Relations: Sophie Cesar , 604-488-3900 ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights buildings and equipment as well as a permit for the construction of an underground decline.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888,

Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562244/Metallurgical-Testing-to-be-Initiated-for-Kenville-Gold