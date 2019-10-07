BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / See ancient history in front of your eyes by visiting Andrew Urbaniak's top 4 Egyptian wonders.

Egypt is rich in history from past civilizations dating back approximately 7000 years. Tourists from around the world are drawn to Egypt's ancient structures in addition to its unique culture. Many feel like they are taking a trip back in time when viewing historic sites and priceless artifacts. Others care to see the beautiful deserts, coral reefs, and bustling cities. Egypt has it all!

World traveler, Andrew Urbaniak of Massachusetts, shares four must-see ancient destinations in Europe.

1. Great Pyramids of Giza

The last of the seven ancient wonders of the world, the Great Pyramids of Giza, have stood the test of time for almost 4000 years. The sheer size and complex construction of the pyramids continues to put people in awe. Andrew Urbaniak of Massachusetts notes that we now know they were constructed as tombs for pharaohs. At some sites, you can even see inside the burial grounds where mummies and their treasures were laid to rest.

2. Abu Simbel Temples

Pharaoh Ramesses II is greatly known for the beautiful construction and building that took place under his rule. One of the most popular sites is Abu Simbel, two temples which date back to around 1200 BC. Andrew Urbaniak of Massachusetts enjoys the intricate carvings and immaculate statues, which are still in excellent condition.

3. Valley of the Kings

Famous pharaohs of Egypt were interred at the Valley of the Kings in Luxor. Most tombs have intricate carvings and oil paintings that have been well preserved. Andrew Urbaniak notes that if you choose to visit this site, you must be comfortable with taking stairs to main underground chambers.

4. Temple of Hatshepsut

The Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut looks very different from most other ancient buildings in Egypt. It was intended for Hatshepsut, a highly regarded female pharaoh who rules in the Eighteenth Dynasty. The only child born to Tutmosis I, she married her half-brother to gain control of the throne.

Andrew Urbaniak of Massachusetts notes that while most of her temple was destroyed by her step-son, much has been preserved. People love to look at the statues that Hatshepsut had built of herself dressed as a man with fake beards. She wanted to show others that she was just as capable of everything a man could do.

About Andrew Urbaniak

As a world traveler, Andrew Urbaniak of Massachusetts has explored countries in Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia. He is passionate about history and enjoys learning about World War II and eastern politics. As a hobby, Andrew Urbaniak of Massachusetts collects movies, documentaries, and popular film series from 1980-2000.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562245/4-Ancient-Destinations-in-Egypt-Recommended-by-Andrew-Urbaniak