Canadian Debate Production Partnership: Tonight's English-Language Federal Leaders' Debates: Themes, Format, and Unprecedented Reach

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Tonight's English-language federal leaders' debate, produced by the Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP), will begin at 7 p.m. ET at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec.

The debate will cover five topics (in alphabetical order):

Affordability and economic insecurity

Environment and energy

Indigenous issues

Leadership, in Canada and on the world stage

Polarization, human rights and immigration

The format of the debate includes five segments, each corresponding to one of the five themes. All five segments will include all of the following four elements:

Question from a Canadian

Question from a moderator

Question from one leader to another

Leader-to-leader debate

In September, Canadians were invited to submit questions for the federal leaders' debates; in English, approximately 7200 questions were submitted by almost 4000 people.

Tonight's moderators are Rosemary Barton (CBC News), Susan Delacourt (Toronto Star), Dawna Friesen (Global News), Lisa LaFlamme (CTV News), and Althia Raj (HuffPost Canada); each moderator will guide one of the five segments of the debate.

The format of tonight's two-hour, commercial-free debate aims to provide equal speaking time for each of the six leaders invited by the Leaders' Debates Commission: Justin Trudeau (Liberal Party of Canada), Andrew Scheer (Conservative Party of Canada), Jagmeet Singh (New Democratic Party), Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc Québécois), Elizabeth May (Green Party of Canada), and Maxime Bernier (People's Party of Canada).

At a news conference on Monday, September 30, representatives from the six political parties took part in random draws to determine the following: dressing room location, time of advance visit to the venue, on-stage lectern position, order of questioning during the debate, and order of arrival at the venue (which corresponds to the order of the post-debate press conferences and departure from the venue).

Tonight's debate will air live across various platforms.

Stream online: