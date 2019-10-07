The "HUCAPP 2020 4th International Conference on Human Computer Interaction Theory and Applications" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The International Conference on Human Computer Interaction Theory and Applications aims at becoming a major point of contact between researchers, engineers, and practitioners in Human Computer Interaction. The conference will be structured along four main tracks, covering different aspects related to Human Computer Interaction, from Theories, Models and User Evaluation, Interaction Techniques and Devices, Haptic and Multimodal Interaction, and Agents and Human Interaction.
Conference Areas
- Agents and Human Interaction
- Haptic and Multimodal Interaction
- Theories, Models and User Evaluation
- Interaction Techniques and Devices
Speakers
- Alan Chalmers
- Matthias Niessner
- Anthony Steed
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9a7e2x
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005580/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900