Web Presence: Robert Shumake Feeds a Record Number of 5,000 Homeless Individuals in One Day

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Over 300 volunteers and 40 organizations led by local businessman, Robert Shumake, participated in the Annual Detroit Red Carpet Backyard BBQ. The event provided hot meals, bags of groceries, and access to basic human services provided by local organizations.

During the event, at least 5,000 individuals out of the 20,000 who are homeless in Detroit, had access to a hot meal. Robert Shumake, who was homeless in his youth, said, "We give them a meal that you would have at your own house. Everybody deserves to be treated like a VIP."

This event has quickly become one of the largest feeding efforts the city of Detroit has seen. Since the Red Carpet Backyard BBQ event started, approximately 25,000 homeless individuals have had access to a meal. During the event, they can also take advantage of health and wellness checks. Robert Shumake, the Shu Foundation, and the rest of the organizers also bring in celebrities and live entertainment, which makes the event truly one of a kind. Celebrity attendees from past events include members of the Detroit Lions Eric Ebron, Brandon Pettigrew, and Casey Pierce. If only for a day, the organizers want to ensure these underserved citizens get the VIP treatment.

Of course, this event also aims to help the homeless population long-term. The event also connects individuals with local organizations that can give them access to resources. Those affected by homelessness in Detroit include the working poor and the elder population. Many people who are homeless have jobs but cannot afford housing. Although homelessness in Detroit has stabilized, there's still a lot of work to be done to help those in need.

Robert Shumake found success in 2005 when he founded Inheritance Capital Group, LLC (ICG), leading private equity investing developer in residential and commercial real estate. ICG has a real estate portfolio valued at over 300 million dollars. He is also the author of best-seller books "For Entrepreneurs Who Considered Suicide When Business Got Tough!" and "Climbing Your InnerMountain: 10 Steps To Reaching Any Goal."

Despite his success as a businessman and author, Shumake has dedicated to giving back to the community. Robert Shumake has dedicated his entire career to chasing a double bottom line: "I always want to promote the "Double Bottom Line'; make a profit in business and make a difference in the community."

Aside from supporting philanthropic causes in his community, Robert Shumake has taken his efforts all over the world. He sponsored over 100 youth business projects in Botswana and launched The Shumake Legacy Academy to serve orphans living with HIV in Ethiopia.

