The "BIODEVICES 2020, 13th International Conference on Biomedical Electronics and Devices" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BIODEVICES 2020, 13th International Conference on Biomedical Electronics and Devices takes place in Valetta, Malta and is part of BIOSTEC, the 13th International Joint Conference on Biomedical Engineering Systems and Technologies.

The purpose of the International Conference on Biomedical Electronics and Devices is to bring together researchers and practitioners from electronics, mechanical engineering, physics and related areas who are interested in developing, studying and using innovative materials, devices and systems inspired by biological systems and/or addressing biomedical requirements.

Monitoring and diagnostics devices, sensors and instrumentation systems, bio-robotics and prosthetics, micro-nano technologies including microfluidics systems and biomaterials are some of the technologies addressed at this conference. The fabrication and evaluation of biodevices, including wearable and implantable devices, are also addressed.

Speakers:

Petia Radeva

Professor

Universitat de Barcelona

Roy Ruddle

Professor of Computing

University of Leeds

Helena Canhão

Universidade NOVA de Lisboa

Andreas Holzinger

Medical University Graz

