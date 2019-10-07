Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List The following changes have been made: Quarterly update of haircuts Government Bonds & Current value after New value after Change Bills haircut haircut Austrian 0-5Y 97,0% 96,0% -1,0% Austrian 5-10Y 93,5% 94,0% 0,5% British >30Y 74,0% 73,5% -0,5% Danish 10-20Y 95,0% 95,5% 0,5% Dutch 5-10Y 95,0% 94,5% -0,5% Dutch 10-20Y 92,0% 92,5% 0,5% Finnish 0-5Y 95,5% 95,0% -0,5% Finnish 5-10Y 93,0% 92,5% -0,5% French 0-5Y 96,5% 97,0% 0,5% French 5-10Y 91,5% 92,0% 0,5% German 0-5Y 96,5% 97,0% 0,5% German 5-10Y 94,5% 94,0% -0,5% German 10-20Y 91,5% 90,5% -1,0% German 20-30Y 85,0% 84,5% -0,5% German >30Y 70,0% 81,5% 11,5% Norwegian 5-10Y 91,0% 92,0% 1,0% Swedish 5-10Y 95,0% 95,5% 0,5% Covered bonds Current value after haircut New value after haircut Change Danish 0-5Y 89,5% 89,0% -0,5% Swedish 0-5Y 94,0% 94,5% 0,5% Swedish 10-20Y 81,0% 81,5% 0,5% Swedish 20-30Y 79,0% 78,5% -0,5% The changes will come into force 2019-10-11 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com. Clearing Risk Management Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=740948