Web Presence: Robert Bouton McDougal Expands English Language Institute To Include Preschool

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / The Robert Bouton McDougal English Language Institute in Costa Mesa, CA, has become increasingly popular with English language learners in the area. With expert teachers and flexible schedules, the institute serves hundreds of students of all ages every week, from young children to adults and seniors.

Now, ESL expert and renowned instructor/educator Robert McDougal is capitalizing on the institute's success by opening an onsite preschool for three- and four-year-olds.

While children at the Robert Bouton McDougal English Language Institute Preschool don't have to be non-native English speakers, the curriculum will be tailored to fit the needs of both native and non-native speakers. Robert McDougal has already hired an expert staff of early childhood educators, all of whom have extensive backgrounds in classroom management, ESL instruction, and the particular needs of preschool-aged children. Children will enjoy hands-on activities such as crafts and athletics, as well as outdoor play and reading instruction.

The Robert Bouton McDougal English Language Institute Preschool will cater to Costa Mesa's diverse population. The school's aim is to serve families from every socioeconomic and educational background. Classes will be offered for various schedules, so families with any work situations or other obligations will be able to have their children attend. Tuition will be on a sliding scale, and both children with and without disabilities are more than welcome. Facilities are fully accessible and ADA compliant. Healthy snacks and three healthy meals will be offered every day.

Robert Bouton McDougal has taught English language learners of all ages for nearly a decade. Robert McDougal has developed an ESL curriculum for a number of training centers, vocational training institutions, schools, and programs. Robert McDougal has bachelor's and master's degrees in English Language Learning and a TESOL certification. Robert McDougal specializes in teaching students with disabilities, adult learners, and non-native English speakers who know little to no English.

Robert McDougal has helped hundreds of students become fluent in the English language as a classroom instructor, online educator, and private tutor. Robert McDougal has given back to the Southern California community in a number of ways, including offering ESL instruction at discounted prices for students in need. Robert McDougal has volunteered for many years with the Books and Babies program, which provides free books to young single mothers in Costa Mesa, San Diego, and Los Angeles for their children's first two years of life.

For more information about Robert Bouton McDougal's new preschool or the Robert Bouton McDougal English Language Institute, contact Robert McDougal through the form at the institute's website.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562271/Robert-Bouton-McDougal-Expands-English-Language-Institute-To-Include-Preschool