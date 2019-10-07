Web Presence: Golfing for Scholarships: Retrolock and Shawmut Tee Off for Posse Foundation to Support Elite Higher Education Opportunities

ORANGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Retrolock executives joined with business associates from Shawmut Design and Construction and a throng of other Los Angeles-area movers and shakers when they participated in the Seventh Annual Avison Young/Posse Foundation Golf Tournament, held at Calabasas Country Club near Los Angeles on Sept. 16.

A leader in construction and interior finishes, Retrolock (RLC) gives back to the community by contributing to numerous charitable and philanthropic concerns in Southern California, but the Posse Foundation is special, said RLC CEO Tania Tomyn.

One of RLC's partners, Shawmut Design and Construction, has long been involved with the Posse Foundation, Tomyn said. Once Tomyn's friends at Shawmut told her about the Posse Foundation's mission - placing multicultural teams of overlooked, high-achieving public high school students (a "posse") into colleges on full scholarships - the family-oriented Tomyn became a big supporter, along with her spouse, Aaron Smith.

"Shawmut Design and Construction has long been heavily involved with the Posse Foundation," Tania Tomyn said. "After we learned about the Posse Foundation, I got on board right away. It's such a great cause."

Sponsors of the Sept. 16 event to benefit the Posse Foundation enjoyed a round of golf on the historic Calabasas golf course, where every hole is named after an old Hollywood movie filmed on the nearby former Warner ranch, followed by a social gathering and satisfying dinner.

"This year RLC was one of the hole sponsors at Calabasas," Tania Tomyn said. "We have been here before and it's great to connect and reconnect with like-minded people."

About Retrolock (RLC)

Based in Orange, California, and with offices in Concord, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Retrolock is a leader in interior finish scopes and continues to take on high-profile projects in California. The interior scopes include doors, frames, hardware, finish carpentry, millwork and access control. Retrolock is growing and attracting and hiring top industry performers to support its dynamic growth.

For more information visit: retrolock.com.

About the Posse Foundation

Founded in 1989, the Posse Foundation is an organization that identifies public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes.

The Posse Foundation extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive multicultural teams - Posses - of 10 students.

Today, 30 years since it embarked on its mission, the Posse Foundation has partnered with more than 50 colleges and universities - including elite institutions such as Vanderbilt University (the foundation's original partner) the University of Virginia, the University of Chicago and top-tier liberal arts schools such as Denison University in Ohio and Davidson College in North Carolina.

Posse Foundation scholars are awarded four-year, full-tuition leadership scholarships. For more information, visit possefoundation.org.

About Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction is a national construction and engineering services firm, based in Boston, with offices in eight other major cities, including Los Angeles, where it was named the Best Place to Work in its category by Los Angeles Business Journal last month.

For more information about Shawmut Design and Construction in Los Angeles, click here.

