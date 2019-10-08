Aspinal of London Launch Iconic Midi Mayfair Handbag in Three New Colours

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- British luxury accessories brand Aspinal of London has introduced three new colourways of its most iconic design, the Midi Mayfair . An elegantly, structured handbag hand-crafted in a striking patent croc, this design has been carried by the Duchess of Cambridge on several occasions in the Lilac and Black Croc colourways, including in October 2018 at the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in London, in January 2019 for a visit to London's Royal Opera House and again in March 2019 visiting the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in Kennington, London.

Just in time for Christmas, three contemporary seasonal shades will be launching online; Penelope Pink, Bright Mustard and Midnight Blue. A combination of bright colour pops complemented by rich, darker tones are introduced to the existing eight colourways already, inclusive of a luxurious emerald green and black patent, and of course the Lilac as worn by the Duchess, who was recently hailed as the 'new Style Queen' by leading British newspaper The Mail on Sunday. Journalist Hannah Betts writes on Sunday 29th September how 'the Duchess has seriously upped her fashion game' in recent months, paying homage to the Duchess's signature style defining pieces.

