

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to see September results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin on Tuesday, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The services index is expected to show a score of 52.0, down slightly from 52.1 in August, while the composite is tipped to ease to 51.4 from 51.6.



Australia will see September results for job ads from ANZ and for the business confidence and conditions indexes from NAB. In August, job ads fell 2.8 percent on month, while both NAB indexes had a score of +1.



Japan will provide August data for current account, household spending and labor cash earnings.



The current account is predicted to show a surplus of Y2.10 trillion yen, up from Y1.99 trillion yen in July. Household spending is tipped to rise 0.9 percent on year after rising 0.8 percent in the previous month. Labor cash earnings are called lower by an annual 0.2 percent after sliding 0.3 percent a month earlier.



South Korea will release August figures for current account; in July, the current account surplus was $6.95 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX