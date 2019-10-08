

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 2,157.7 billion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday - up 18.3 percent on year.



That beat expectations for a surplus of 2,100 billion yen and was up from the 1,999.9 billion yen surplus in July.



The trade balance reflected a surplus of 50.9 billion yen, beating forecasts for 36.4 billion following the 74.5 billion yen deficit in the previous month.



Imports were down 12.7 percent on year to 6,029.9 billion yen, while exports fell an annual 8.6 percent to 6,080.8 billion yen.



