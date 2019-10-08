Sasken to Showcase Autonomous Driving Solutions at CEATEC 2019

BENGALURU, India and TOKYO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasken Technologies Ltd. (BSE: 532663) (NSE: SASKEN), a leading product engineering and digital transformation solutions provider, is participating in CEATEC 2019 to be held from October 15 to 18 at Chiba, Japan. Sasken will be part of the NASSCOM India Pavilion at the event and will showcase its breadth of services in the areas of Automotive, Industrials, Smart Devices, and Satellite Communication.

Sasken opened its first office in Japan in November 1997 when the company was known as Silicon Automation Systems (SAS). Since then, Sasken has been providing Product Engineering services to several leading Japanese customers in areas such as Automotive, Enterprise and Consumer Devices, and Satellite Communication. Sasken is extensively engaged with one of Japan's largest automotive manufacturer and is enabling them with Computer Vision and Machine Learning solutions for their Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Sasken is also engaged in delivering satellite communication technology to Japan's leading telecommunication operator.

Speaking about Sasken's participation at the event, Hari Haran, President-Global Sales, Marketing, and Business Lines, said, "With over two decades of experience in the Japanese market, Sasken has established itself as a leading provider of Product Engineering and Digital technologies. We have long-standing associations with several Japanese customers who are world leaders in their respective areas. Today, Japan and innovation are synonymous and Sasken is focusing on tapping emerging technologies to grow in satellite communication and industrial/manufacturing areas in this market."

Srinivas Gupta, Country Head-Japan, said, "Japan is a competitive market and our customers here appreciate the quality of work that we have been delivering over the years, especially with cutting-edge technologies in Automotive and secured Smart Devices. We are excited to participate in CEATEC 2019, which will serve as the right forum for knowledge sharing with peers and customers that will redefine our scope for the future."

At its booth E071, Co-Creation Park, Hall 8, Sasken will showcase its industry-focused solutions in IVI, ADAS, Telematics, and C-V2X. It will also showcase consumer and enterprise-grade devices that the company has built for its customers.



About Sasken:

Sasken is a specialist in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Smart Devices & Wearables, Enterprise Grade Devices, Satcom and Transportation industries. For more details, visit www.sasken.com

