

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) said the U.S. FDA has approved Beovu (brolucizumab) injection for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, a chronic, degenerative eye disease. The approval was based on findings from the Phase III HAWK and HARRIER clinical trials.



Novartis said, with the approval of Beovu injection, the company is offering BEOVU Your Way program in the U.S., which provides personalized, one-on-one support for patients and caregivers, with access to a care specialist committed to understanding patients' unique needs and preferences.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX