Vanity Fair UK has sophisticated and highly affluent readers. The feature in Vanity Fair UK includes Urban Juve in its beauty showcase called "The Vanity Box," showcasing a range of handpicked luxury beauty products all perfectly suited to its affluent readers. The November issue of Vanity Fair UK, which is a special edition on art featuring superstar Joaquin Phoenix on the cover, is now available on newsstands.

Yield Growth is well poised to participate in what Jefferies LLC estimates in an April 23, 2019 research report, could be a $25 billion CBD beauty industry in 10 years. It has been rapidly expanding distribution of its Urban Juve hemp powered luxury skin care line through Canada, the U.S., South America and Europe and is expected to launch its full line of products in Europe within a few months. It is launching a full line of CBD and THC topical products under the Wright & Well brand in the U.S. this month.

According to Adroit Market Research, "large scale retailers have stepped in to support the CBD industry, post the introduction of the 2018 Farm Bill. Since January 2019, Neiman Marcus initiated introducing a wide range of CBD infused products in its stores, sourced from the leading brands. Recently, Sephora announced the introduction of a CBD section in their stores. Key beverages company Coca Cola announced its interest in CBD beverages. Target also invested in a limited-time offer of CBD oil."

The Skin Awakening Anti-aging Serum is one of Urban Juve's most popular products. Inspired by Ayurveda, an ancient mind-body-spirit healing system, the serum deeply nourishes and rejuvenates skin. Like all Urban Juve products, it's made with clean, natural ingredients.

"Sea buckthorn oil is rich in minerals, antioxidants, fatty acids and plant sterols that help to nourish the skin," says Bhavna Solecki, Director of Product Development for Urban Juve. "Hemp root oil, which we derive from the cannabis plant helps boost transdermal absorption. This serum helps smooth fine lines and prevents signs of aging and the plant-derived hyaluronic acid makes skin appear more plump and hydrated."

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis and hemp infused luxury product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty formulas. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 trillion global economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending hemp root extraction technology and has 12 patents pending. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

