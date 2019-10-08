

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) said it increased its Vision 2025, reflecting organic growth drivers and partnerships such as SoftBank.



The anticipated transaction volume in 2025 is expected to be more than 810 billion euros, up from prior estimation of 710 billion euros.



It now projects group revenues for the period to be more than 12 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of more than 10 billion euros. It expects EBITDA to be more than 3.8 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of more than 3.3 billion euros.



