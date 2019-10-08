Grandstream's full portfolio of award-winning unified communication solutions are now available in Romania from Macro Distribution

Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions, announced today that they have appointed Macro Distribution as their official distribution partner in Romania. System integrators, installers and resellers throughout Romania can now purchase Grandstream's entire award-winning product portfolio directly from Macro Distribution, located in Bucharest.

"We are very excited to welcome Macro Distribution as our certified partner in Romania," said Tomer Henn, Channel Sales Manager, EMEA for Grandstream. "Macro Distribution is an ideal fit for Grandstream as they share our value of providing complete technology solutions surrounded by value-added services that allow integrators to get the most from any deployment. We look forward to partnering with Macro Distribution to deliver our award-winning solutions to installers, integrators and resellers throughout Romania."

Founded in 1994, Macro International Distribution launched as an importer and distributor of photographic products, but over time, their portfolio of commercialized solutions has diversified greatly. Currently, Macro imports and distributes a variety of equipment and products, through various departments dedicated to printing, advertising production, medical technology and now, telecom. Visit www.macro.ro for more information.

"Quality at a fair price will always be the first choice of companies that want to offer quality services to their customers," said Claudiu Jacodi, Managing Director of Macro International Distribution. "We are confident that a brand like Grandstream has huge potential in Romania."

Grandstream believes that high-end communication technology should be easy and attainable for business of all sizes. Founded in 2002, the company was one of the world's original manufacturers of SIP solutions and now offers a one-stop-shop for all voice, video, data, mobility and networking needs. Grandstream's products are relied on in over 150 countries and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation.

