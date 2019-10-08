The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 10 October 2019. Last day of trading A shares in Blue Vision A/S in ISIN DK0060700359 will be 9 October 2019. ISIN DK0060700359 ------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN DK0061153301 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Blue Vision A ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 108,692,270 shares (DKK 108,692,270) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 36,506,910 shares (DKK 36,506,910) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 72,185,360 shares (DKK 72,185,360) ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BLVIS A ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 21613 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=741005