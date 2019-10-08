Sectra Wins Radiology PACS Contract at Marshfield Clinic Health System in the U.S.

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON Connecticut, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its award-winning PACS at the 7 hospitals and 50 plus outpatient clinics that comprise Marshfield Clinic Health System in Wisconsin. The Sectra solution will provide consolidation of all radiology images on a single platform and allow for efficient remote reading by radiologists.

Marshfield Clinic Health System is the largest private group medical practice in Wisconsin with more than 1,200 providers operating out of 50 locations.

"I am very pleased to welcome Marshfield Clinic as a customer. Sectra's solution is designed for health systems with geographically dispersed locations like Marshfield. The images will follow the patients and the physicians will have easy access to them, regardless of their physical location," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra in the U.S.

In addition to Sectra PACS for diagnostic radiology, the multi-year contract signed in September will include Sectra Breast Imaging PACS for mammography workflow, advanced visualization tools and business analytics.

Sectra PACS is optimized for high production environments and supports the goal of shortened report turnaround times, enhanced result distribution workflows, and improved communication between departments. It is a part of Sectra's enterprise imaging offering, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs.

Experience Sectra's solution at RSNA

Visit Sectra in booth #6113 at RSNA 2019 to learn more about the complete enterprise imaging offering, with Sectra VNA and our Best-in-KLAS PACS for radiology, pathology and cardiology at its core. Explore how the solutions and latest innovations support radiologists in becoming more efficient and accomplishing more. For RSNA highlights and to book a demo, please visit medical.sectra.com/rsna.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO

President Sectra AB

+46(0)705-23-52-27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh

Executive Vice President Sectra AB

President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

+46 (0)708-23-56-10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-wins-radiology-pacs-contract-at-marshfield-clinic-health-system-in-the-u-s-,c2926912

The following files are available for download: