Please be informed that the changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S as per 9 October 2019: -- The name of the company will be changed from NeuroSearch A/S to NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S -- The symbol / short name will be changed from NEUR to NTG -- Admission to trading of new shares -- The ICB classification (ICB) will be changed. ISIN: DK0061141215 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: NeuroSearch -------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: NTG Nordic Transport Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,227,697 shares (DKK 24,553,940) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 21,199,679 shares (DKK 423,993,580) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 22,427,376 shares (DKK 448,547,520) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face Value: DKK 20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Price: DKK 89 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid CAP -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: EUR 1,500,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Number of Transactions: 250 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name/Symbol NEUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name / Symbol NTG -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged Orderbook ID: 3476 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities intraday cross CCP /14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current ICB classification Industry Code 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code 4500 Health Care ----------------------------------- ICB classification (as per 9 October 2019) Industry Code 2000 Industrials --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=741008