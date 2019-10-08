AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Oct-2019 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 07/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 221.3197 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 236673 CODE: CG1 ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 22694 EQS News ID: 886723 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2019 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)