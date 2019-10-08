PrimeRevenue's EMEA Presence Flourishes with Strategic New Hires in London, Germany and Expanded Offices in Prague

Customer Advocacy function, aggressive hiring, larger office space all designed to support B2B fintech company's rapid growth

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRevenue, Inc., the leading provider of working capital financial technology solutions, today announces the expansion of its presence in the EMEA region. This includes extending the Customer Advocacy role, specifically designed to enhance PrimeRevenue's strategic advisory services, to its London office.

The company's Prague office is also undergoing significant improvements through a physical expansion and ongoing additions to the Development, IT and Product TEAMs. Recently, The European Business Awards honored PrimeRevenue's Prague office as a Czech Republic National Winner in Digital Technology with Turnover of €26-150M category.

"A key business investment in 2019 is to grow our employee base to support our growing programmes and enhanced technologies and offerings," noted PJ Bain, CEO of PrimeRevenue. "We expect this growth to continue. All indicators point to ever-increasing demand in EMEA and beyond for supply chain finance, also known as reverse factoring, as a strategic method to overcome the challenges of a shifting global economy."

PrimeRevenue has a growing global presence with offices in Hong Kong, Melbourne, Prague, London, Berlin and the company's recently expanded North American headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Currently, 24% of PrimeRevenue's total employee base sits in the EMEA offices, but PrimeRevenue has recently bolstered its world-class team even further with high-profile strategic hires including:

Dan Smith- Director, Customer Advocacy (London)

Dan is a specialist in supply chain finance. He spent more than 10 years working with multinational corporates including AstraZeneca, Glaxo Smith Kline, Alliance Boots and Medtronic before joining Taulia in 2017. He is looking forward to sharing his supply chain finance knowledge with a broader European audience.

Alessio Gallazzi - Senior Manager, Customer Advocacy (London)

Alessio joins PrimeRevenue following a 12-year career with Deutsche Bank, where he specialised in trade and supply chain finance working with buyers and suppliers of all sizes across the world. Originally from Italy, Alessio moved to London in 2011 to further his career, taking increasingly senior roles focused on transactional banking.

Jörg Lupa - Strategic Account Executive (Berlin)

Jörg boasts an outstanding career in SaaS-based sales in software and financial services in Germany. Most recently he was a Senior Sales Executive at Treasury Intelligence Solutions. Prior to that he spent more than 5 years at Cortado in a variety of roles. He is a well-known and trusted advisor throughout the treasury and finance community in the DACH region.

