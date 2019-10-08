Magnetite Nanoparticles Market Size Worth $87.4 Million By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global magnetite nanoparticles market size is expected to reach USD 87.4 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing penetration of nanotechnology in various application industries is expected to drive the demand for nanomaterials such as magnetite nanoparticles.

Key suggestions from the report:

Bio-medical segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 10.9%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period

Electronics segment accounted for 11.8% of the revenue share in 2018 owing to the increasing utilization of magnetite nanoparticles for high-performance memory applications such as data storage in nanoscale memory

The U.S. accounted for a revenue share of 82.1% in 2018 in the overall North American market owing to the rising application scope of nanoparticles in application industries such as bio-medical, energy, electronics, and wastewater treatment

Asia Pacific accounted for a revenue share of 23.4% of the global market in 2018 with rising use of the product in electronics industry and the presence of major electronics manufacturing companies such as Intel, Siltronic AG, and Qualcomm

Companies in the magnetite nanoparticles market are continuously engaged in offering products using innovative and advanced methods to comply with customer demands pertaining to different application industries such as bio-medical, wastewater treatment, electronics, and energy storage.

Read 112 page research report with ToC on "Magnetite Nanoparticles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Bio-medical, Electronics, Energy, Wastewater Treatment), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/magnetite-nanoparticles-market

Magnetite nanoparticles possess high superparamagnetic properties coupled with increased surface area during application. These benefits are anticipated to drive the demand for magnetite nanoparticles in electronics application over the forecast period. Increasing research & development activities in the medical industry for cancer treatment using magnetite nanoparticles are further expected to boost the market growth.

Rapid advancements in healthcare technology, growth in medical diagnostics industry, and various benefits offered by the product in medicinal imaging applications are also anticipated to drive the market. Increased focus on research pertaining to nanotechnology and rising government expenditure on biotechnology are expected to propel the demand for magnetite nanoparticles. Magnetite nanoparticles are being increasingly utilized as T2 contrast agents in MRIs given their superparamagnetic behavior at room temperature.

Manufacturers in the industry provide products on the basis of standard specifications as well as design specifications provided by the end users. Companies such as Strem Chemicals, Inc. and American Elements offer magnetite nanoparticles with standard and customized technical specifications to better serve the customer needs.

Grand View Research has segmented the global magnetite nanoparticles market on the basis of application and region:

Magnetite Nanoparticles Application Outlook (Volume, Kilograms; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

Bio-medical



Electronics



Wastewater Treatment



Energy



Others

Magnetite Nanoparticles Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilograms; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



France





Germany





Italy





Russia





Spain





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE

