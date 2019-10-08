Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 8, 2019 Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-10-08 10:30 CEST -- Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that Attorneys at Law PRIMUS DERLING, has been granted the status of a pan-Baltic Certified Adviser on the First North market as of October 8, 2019 by Nasdaq Riga. The status of pan-Baltic Certified Advisers permits PRIMUS DERLING to provide services to Nasdaq Baltic First North companies across all three Baltic countries. The role of a Certified Adviser is to guide companies through the application process and ensure they meet First North rules requirements on a continuous basis. PRIMUS DERLING is a leading full-service business law firm with a team of over 80 lawyers and assistants across 4 offices in all three Baltic countries. "Given that we have already provided clients with support in preparing their companies for First North, obtaining Certified Consultant status is a natural and logical step forward for delivering full service to our clients. Interest in the capital markets is growing. Small and medium-sized companies also welcome the opportunities First North offers and see it as a suitable platform for raising capital," said PRIMUS DERLING Partner Zane Eglite-Fogele. "We are delighted that with our knowledge, experience, and now also new status, we will be able to support our clients in their ever more ambitious goals." "PRIMUS DERLING makes a great addition to the family of Nasdaq pan-Baltic Certified Advisers," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. "We congratulate PRIMUS DERLING and wish them success in supporting Baltic companies looking to raise growth capital on First North." First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small and medium-sized companies in the Baltics. In addition to giving access to capital, First North helps to raise a company's profile and trustworthiness and thus supports it entering new markets. It gives a company access to all the benefits of being public while offering a simpler and less time-consuming listing process. Certified Advisers serving on First North are financial industry and business consultancy professionals and have completed special First North training. The complete list of First North Certified Advisers is available on the stock exchange website: nasdaqbaltic.com. About First North First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges at Nasdaq. It does not have the legal status as a regulated market in the EU. The regulatory demands are less extensive than on the regulated market and hence there is a higher risk connected to investments on First North. This can also mean higher earnings potential on investments. First North provides a large investor base since it operates on the same trading and settlement systems as the Baltic regulated market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com . 