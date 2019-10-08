Anzeige
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, October 8

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 September 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Atlantica Yield6.2%
Northland Power5.8%
Cia de Saneamento do Para5.4%
China Everbright International5.1%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund5.0%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings4.2%
Enbridge4.0%
Metro Pacific Investments Corp3.8%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund3.8%
Pennon Group3.5%
China Longyuan Power3.1%
Engie2.9%
National Grid2.9%
Pattern Energy Group2.9%
Jasmine Broadband Internet2.7%
Brookfield Renewable Energy2.6%
TransAlta Renewables2.6%
Clearway Energy A2.5%
Fortum2.5%
OPG Power Ventures2.4%

At close of business on 30 September 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £54.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity9.4%
Multi Utilities20.4%
Ports2.2%
Renewable Energy32.8%
Telecoms infrastructure3.1%
Water & Waste14.8%
Roads & Rail3.6%
Gas11.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.2%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America24.8%
China22.2%
Latin America6.9%
United Kingdom8.1%
Global17.9%
India2.4%
Europe (excluding UK)6.2%
Eastern Europe0.2%
Asia (excluding China)6.9%
Middle East2.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.2%
100.0%

© 2019 PR Newswire