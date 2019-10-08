Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, October 8
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 September 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Atlantica Yield
|6.2%
|Northland Power
|5.8%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para
|5.4%
|China Everbright International
|5.1%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|5.0%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|4.2%
|Enbridge
|4.0%
|Metro Pacific Investments Corp
|3.8%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|3.8%
|Pennon Group
|3.5%
|China Longyuan Power
|3.1%
|Engie
|2.9%
|National Grid
|2.9%
|Pattern Energy Group
|2.9%
|Jasmine Broadband Internet
|2.7%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy
|2.6%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.6%
|Clearway Energy A
|2.5%
|Fortum
|2.5%
|OPG Power Ventures
|2.4%
At close of business on 30 September 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £54.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|9.4%
|Multi Utilities
|20.4%
|Ports
|2.2%
|Renewable Energy
|32.8%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|3.1%
|Water & Waste
|14.8%
|Roads & Rail
|3.6%
|Gas
|11.5%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.2%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|24.8%
|China
|22.2%
|Latin America
|6.9%
|United Kingdom
|8.1%
|Global
|17.9%
|India
|2.4%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|6.2%
|Eastern Europe
|0.2%
|Asia (excluding China)
|6.9%
|Middle East
|2.2%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.2%
|100.0%