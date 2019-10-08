Webb Fontaine: Bahrain Customs Wins Prestigious Best Government System Award

MANAMA, Bahrain, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webb Fontaine congratulates President of Bahrain Customs Affairs, Sheikh Ahmad Al Khalifa on winning prestigious Best Government ICT System Award 2019 for the OFOQ Customs Management System at the Bahrain Government Forum - October 6th 2019.

Webb Fontaine was appointed by Customs Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain in 2011 to implement an Integrated Trade Facilitation System (ITFS) covering the whole spectrum of Customs and Regulatory Agencies transactions. This encompassed the delivery and the full implementation of Webb Fontaine's TradeWorldManager system, now internationally known as Customs Webb and locally called OFOQ.

"We at Webb Fontaine are proud to have been the Bahrain Customs Technology partner since 2011 and are certain of even bigger achievements to come." Didier Reymond, CEO - Webb Fontaine

The eGovernment Excellence Award was created under the Patronage of H.H. Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Mubarak Al Khalifa in 2008 as a strategic platform for the Information & eGovernment Authority to recognize, reward, and showcase the pioneering ICT initiatives taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain's community.

Over the years, the eGovernment Excellence Award has become the cornerstone to encourage Bahraini Governments, Private entities, NGOs, and citizens to share and progress with their successful ICT innovations, aiming to further enhancing the Kingdom's Electronic community as part of the Government's Vision 2030.

About Webb Fontaine

Webb Fontaine is a leading provider of solutions for trade facilitation; powered by world-class technology, investing in the largest research and development centres in the trade area. Webb Fontaine is headquartered in Dubai, U.A.E. with a presence across Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa.

